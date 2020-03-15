DW Coronavirus Latest Report: Spain and France with Emergency Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

07:04 Millions of people in Italy have been living under lockdown for the past several days after the government announced an emergency decree. Journalist Megan Williams reports from her home in Rome on how residents are adjusting to their new way of life.

06:43 Taiwan has reported six new COVID-19 infections — its highest single-day increase since the outbreak began. All of the cases were linked to recent overseas trips to Egypt, Europe, Japan and Thailand. At a press conference on Sunday, Taiwanese Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung urged residents to avoid nonessential travel. Taiwan has so far reported 59 cases of coronavirus, including one death.





06:38 The central bank of the United Arab Emirates has announced a $27 billion (€24 billion) stimulus package to help the country's banks deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

06:21 While public life in Italy, France and Spain has been brought to a standstill, people in Germany are also restricting their activities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more about what Germany is doing here.

06:12 Polling stations have opened in the German state of Bavaria, where local elections are taking place despite the coronavirus crisis. Some 10 million people are eligible to cast ballots to elect mayors and councilors. The southern state has recorded more than 680 cases of COVID-19 — the second-highest number in the country after North Rhine-Westphalia. Local elections are also underway in France.





6:07 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will be postponed by two months because of coronavirus restrictions. The case, which had been scheduled for March 17, is now set to begin on May 24. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has denied any wrongdoing.

05:48 Nationwide local elections in France are going ahead, despite a fresh round of restrictions announced by the government. The vote on Sunday is a key test for President Emmanuel Macron, who says the polls to elect mayors and councils should proceed to assure democratic continuity. However, there are concerns that health fears mean some voters may choose to stay home.

05:41 The Vatican says its Easter week celebrations will be held without a congregation due to the spread of COVID-19.

05:33 Many coronavirus patients have died of sepsis. Read more about the organ dysfunction and how it occurs here.





05:23 South Korea's daily reporting of new coronavirus infections has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than three weeks, according to figures released by the country's health authorities. They said there were 76 new cases recorded on Saturday, bringing the total number of diagnosed people to 8,162. The number of deaths also increased by 3, to 75.

05:08 El Salvador has declared a state of emergency and approved a partial suspension of the constitution to fight the coronavirus. The country's Congress has approved a series of measures, including curbs on public gatherings and a restriction on free movement for 30 days. El Salvador has yet to record a confirmed case of COVID-19, but its announcement follows moves by other Central American countries, including Panama, Honduras and Guatemala, to ban public gatherings.







