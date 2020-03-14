COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria already 41

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria at this time has gone up to 41, Prof. Ventislav Mutafchiiski, chair of the National Crisis Staff announced.

A second death from coronavirus in Bulgaria was confirmed earlier in the day. Four British citizens have been isolated in an aparthotel in the ski resort of Bansko suspected of having been infected with coronavirus after the Interior Ministry was alerted to the fact that they have been in contact with an individual with coronavirus in Great Britain.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov warned that the authorities will not tolerate any breach of the measures put in place to check the spread of coronavirus. He confirmed that supermarkets and drug stores will remain open. Shops for clothing and footwear can also remain open as long as they do not allow any gathering of people inside. Only groceries and pharmacies will continue to operate in shopping malls. Restaurants and fast food establishments can continue to operate only as a home delivery service, provided they strictly observe sanitary and hygiene conditions.

The prosecutor’s office has instructed the authorities in charge to carry out inspections of the sale of medicinal products and food with the aim of preventing speculation due to increased demand.

As of 5 PM today information regarding the scope of the Ministry of Health ordinance can be obtained by dialing the European emergency number 112/ BNR