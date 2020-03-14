Six New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total of 37
Six new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 14, prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, the head of the national coronavirus task force said at the regular daily update at 5 pm.
Five of the cases were confirmed in the laboratory of the Military Medical Academy in Sofia and one in the national reference laboratory again in Sofia.
He said that out of 157 samples taken from patients in Sofia, 9 from Varna and 17 from Stara Zagora, 6 from Sofia tested positive. the patients from Varna and Stara Zagora tested negative.
The results of 9 more tests are expected later./ BNT
