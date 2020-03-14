MFA with Information on Measures and Restrictions in 90 Countries due to the COVID-19

We call on Bulgarian citizens to refrain from traveling abroad unless absolutely necessary.

For the attention of all compatriots who are abroad or planning a trip, we recommend:

- Follow the information, warnings and advice published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

- The information can also be found in the Situation Center Directorate and Travel-by-Country section.

- Follow the recommendations and instructions of the authorities in the country in which they are located.

- If in need of assistance, contact our 24/7 phones: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 and our email crisis@mfa.bg 

Information on the measures taken in Bulgaria can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health: https://www.mh.government.bg/en/

Regarding the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and the World Health Organization-declared pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has increased the travel risk index for the following countries:

Iran - Risk Level 5 (Warning to cease all travel and leave the country immediately);

Republic of Korea - Risk Level 4 (Warning to suspend travel throughout the country (except where absolutely necessary);

Spain - Risk Level 4 (Warning to suspend travel throughout the country (except where absolutely necessary);

France - Risk Level 3 (Recommendation not to travel to certain areas of the country except where necessary - the Grand Est, Ile-de-France, Au-France, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Burgundy-Franche-Comté, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur coast, the island of Corsica, where the highest number of cases of coronavirus are recorded, with the situation throughout the country remaining extremely dynamic);

Germany - Risk Level 3 (Recommendation not to travel to certain areas of the country except where necessary - the provinces of Bavaria, Baden Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, where the highest number of coronavirus cases are recorded);

Japan - Risk Level 3 (Recommendation not to travel to certain areas of the country except where necessary - Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Hogo, Chiba prefectures, where the highest number of coronavirus cases are recorded.);

Switzerland - Risk Level 2 (Caution - be informed about the current situation in the country);

Norway - Risk Level 2 (Caution - be informed about the current situation in the country);

Denmark - Risk Level 2 (Caution - be informed about the current situation in the country);

Sweden - Risk Level 2 (Caution - be informed about the current situation in the country);

The Netherlands - Risk Level 2 (Caution - be informed about the current situation in the country);

USA - Risk Level 2 (Caution - be informed about the current situation in the country)

Risk levels remain when traveling to China - level 5, Italy - level 4.

We urge our compatriots, who live permanently abroad, to show a high level of self-awareness and care for their loved ones, by rethinking a possible return to Bulgaria in the coming weeks on various occasions, including personal or upcoming Easter holidays.

