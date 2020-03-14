Wizz Air Suspend all Flights to Poland

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, announced today that, as a result of the travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki effective as of 00:00 HRS March 15, 2020, the airline has suspended all its flights to and from Poland until further notice.

The travel restrictions come as a response to minimise the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from 00:00 HRS local time on 15 March 2020, no foreign citizens will be allowed to enter Poland, while Polish citizens arriving from abroad will be placed in quarantine. Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority.