The Registry Agency Introduces a Strict Regime for Accessing Counters
Society | March 14, 2020, Saturday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In view of the epidemiological situation in the country and the state of emergency, the Registry Agency is introducing a strict regime for access to counters throughout the country. This was reported by the institution.
The agency urges all users to use the electronic services offered by the institution and to limit visits to its offices to a minimum.
- » Coronavirus Cases Rised to 31 in Bulgaria
- » Six New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total of 37
- » MFA with Information on Measures and Restrictions in 90 Countries due to the COVID-19
- » People Recovered from Covid-19 can Lose 20 to 30% of their Lung Function, Doctors said
- » Second Covid-19 Death in Bulgaria
- » 7 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total: 30