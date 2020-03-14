The Registry Agency Introduces a Strict Regime for Accessing Counters

In view of the epidemiological situation in the country and the state of emergency, the Registry Agency is introducing a strict regime for access to counters throughout the country. This was reported by the institution.

The agency urges all users to use the electronic services offered by the institution and to limit visits to its offices to a minimum.

