People Recovered from Covid-19 can Lose 20 to 30% of their Lung Function, Doctors said

He said discharged patients could do cardiovascular exercise such as swimming to help the lungs recover gradually.

The city’s public hospitals are about to conduct clinical trials on remdesivir, a drug originally developed to treat Ebola, to see how effective it is on Covid-19.

Tsang said the drug had already been delivered to hospitals. Doctors would begin identifying suitable patients to join the trials, which were expected to begin in the middle of this month.

He stressed that the drug could lead to some complications, such as affecting liver function and leading to inflammation of the blood vessels.