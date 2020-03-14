Law Changes in Bulgaria: 3 Years of Imprisonment , Fine to 10,000 BGN for Anyone Who Violates Rules against COVID-19

Politics » DEFENSE | March 14, 2020, Saturday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Law Changes in Bulgaria: 3 Years of Imprisonment , Fine to 10,000 BGN for Anyone Who Violates Rules against COVID-19 pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s Parliament on March 13 voted to approve changes to the Penal Code and the law on health, which will be promulgated in the State Gazette tomorrow.

The aim of the changes is to stop the spread of infectious diseases including the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

The amendments envisage 3 years of imprisonment and a fine from 1,000 to 10,000 BGN for anyone who violates ordinances, rules and regulations or measures against the spread of infectious disease and quarantine.

Should such an act be committed during an epidemic, pandemic or declared state of emergency is related to deaths from disease, the draft amendments provides for 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 to 50,000 BGN.

The law changes come after reports for numerous violations of coronavirus quarantine.

The health ministry reminds that the best measure against the spread of the new coronavirus is social isolation.

Meanwhile, because of the declared state of emergency in the country, a team is established with the Prosecutor’s office, which will be led by the Chief Prosecutor and will ensure compliance with the imposed rules and measures.

The Prosecutor’s office will require from the health ministry, the foreign affairs ministry and the ministry of interior to present reports on the up-to-date situation in the country on a daily basis./ BNT

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria