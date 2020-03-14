Coronavirus Cases Rised to 31 in Bulgaria
Eight new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 13, thus bringing the total to 31 cases.
Seven of them were announced by the national coronavirus task force at a briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.
The latest, eighth case was confirmed minutes ago by the national reference laboratory./ BNT
