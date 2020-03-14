Coronavirus Cases Rised to 31 in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 14, 2020, Saturday // 19:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Coronavirus Cases Rised to 31 in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Eight new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 13, thus bringing the total to 31 cases.

Seven of them were announced by the national coronavirus task force at a briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The latest, eighth case was confirmed minutes ago by the national reference laboratory./ BNT

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria