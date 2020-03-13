7 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total: 30

Seven new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 13, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister said at a news briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The people are all above 40 years of age. Two of them are a family couple, who recently returned from a skiing holiday in Austria. Another one is a 40 year old who was in contact with a coronavirus patient, who is in the military hospital since yesterday and another person who was in contact with the 62 year old doctor, who was confirmed positive two days ago.

Another one of the latest case is a 62 year old man who returned from a conference in Brussels. To date, the total number of cases is 30./BNT