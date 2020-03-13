7 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total: 30

Society » HEALTH | March 13, 2020, Friday // 21:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total: 30 pexels.com

Seven new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 13, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister said at a news briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The people are all above 40 years of age. Two of them are a family couple, who recently returned from a skiing holiday in Austria. Another one is a 40 year old who was in contact with a coronavirus patient, who is in the military hospital since yesterday and another person who was in contact with the 62 year old doctor, who was confirmed positive two days ago.

Another one of the latest case is a 62 year old man who returned from a conference in Brussels. To date, the total number of cases is 30./BNT

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria