President Radev: We Have the Capacity and the Strength to Cope with the Spread of COVID-19

We face a serious challenge as a society, economy and social life, but I am convinced that we also have the capacity and the strength to cope with the joint efforts of all. This was stated in Pleven by the Head of State Rumen Radev in response to questions from journalists about the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19. The President held a meeting with Mayor George Spartansky and the municipal team, attended by the rector of the Medical University - Pleven, Prof. Dr. Slavcho Tomov, as well as the Deputy Executive Director of the University Hospital "Georgi Stranski" and chairman of the crisis headquarters of the hospital, at which The measures taken in Pleven to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to provide timely treatment as needed were discussed.

The president added that guidance has already been given by the National Operations Headquarters and the great challenge now is to translate these measures into real life. "Therefore, the huge burden is on the municipalities to find a balance - on the one hand, to preserve public health, and on the other, in no case to prevent paralysis of the economy and public life," Rumen Radev emphasized. The Head of State praised the measures taken in Pleven by mobilizing the entire medical potential of the Municipality, including the Medical University.

Do not turn politicians into doctors because they can give dangerous instructions or doctors to politicians, the president called, adding that the most important thing now is not to instill fear and panic, not to interrupt public life, nor production activity and paralyze the economy. In Pleven, Rumen Radev visited a high-tech enterprise and got acquainted on the spot with the measures applied to create safe working conditions.

Public health starts with the care of the medical staff, the President emphasized and reminded that these are the people who should and will lead us out of this crisis and that they should have a comprehensive state policy, "let's not wait for the crisis to come and then think what our health care professionals are. "

"In a time of crisis, all institutions are united," the president said. "Every institution, municipal leadership and management of a company, public, private organization must be in solidarity, discipline and think in the public interest," said President Rumen Radev.