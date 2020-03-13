Only Grocery Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores will Work in Bulgaria until March 29th

In connection with the complicated epidemic situation related to the spread of COVID-19 in Bulgaria and the state of emergency declared by the National Assembly, as well as with the recommendations of the National Operational Headquarters, the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev issued an order introducing the following anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Republic of Bulgaria until 29.03.2020:

Visits to amusement and gambling halls, discos, bars, shopping establishments and centers, catering establishments are discontinued, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores;

Classes and all extracurricular activities (classrooms, clubs, green schools, field trips, etc.) are discontinued in schools, universities and other training institutions and organizations. If possible, a distance learning form is introduced;

Children's visits to day nurseries and kindergartens are suspended;

All group forms of activity and work with children and students outside the pre-school and school education system, organized and conducted by individuals and legal entities, regardless of their legal and organizational form, are discontinued;

All kinds of mass events, including sports, cultural and entertaining and scientific events (cinemas, theaters, concerts, museums, conferences, symposia, sports and SPA centers, gyms, etc.) are discontinued;

All employers, depending on the specifics and capabilities of the respective work activity, to introduce a remote form for their employees. Where this is not possible, employers arrange for enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including: filter, disinfection and ventilation, coaching for personal hygiene of staff and prevent employees or outsiders with acute infectious diseases;

Child and female consultations, prophylactic examinations and immunizations, planned operations, including the transplantation of organs from living and carcass donors, and visits to all medical establishments shall be discontinued;

Paragraphs 5 to 11 and II of Order No. RD-01-122 / 11.03.2020 of the Minister of Health shall be repealed.

The order was communicated to all regional health inspections and ministers involved in implementing the relevant measures.

Regional health inspectorates should inform the regional governors, mayors of municipalities, the directors of the Ministry of the Interior and all medical establishments in the territory of the respective area about the introduced anti-epidemic measures, as well as the relevant regional education departments for the establishment of the necessary organization.

The duration and scope of the measures may vary depending on the development of the epidemic situation in the country.