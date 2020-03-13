Minister Karakachanov: The United States has Given Bulgaria $87 Million for Military Equipment

For the term of the government from May 4, 2017 to the end of 2019, various types of defense products and related services were provided to the Bulgarian Army with grants from the US Government to the total value of $ 87,237,534. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov in parliamentary control.

In his words, gratuitous means a gift, and the correct term was gratuitous credit. "This is money you do not give back," explained the minister in response to Pavel Shopov of Ataka, who announced that the loan is like wooden iron.

Karakachanov listed that the United States provided Bulgaria with various types of defense products and material equipment - specialized automotive equipment and spare parts for it, unmanned aerial vehicles and spare parts, navigation and communication equipment, computer equipment, vessels, parachuting assets, accessories for navigation systems and more.

The Secretary of Defense also said that from 2008 until this term, the US has provided us with a total of $ 126 million.

Karakachanov explained that we had additionally received specialized boats with auxiliary equipment for $ 1,227,308. Also, equipment for language laboratories and language training courses, as well as targeted funding for an international language training program, with 174 military personnel trained.