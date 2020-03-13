M3 Communications Group, Inc Offers Pro-bono PR Services to NGOs to Achieve Better Public Awareness of Coronavirus

The leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc. announced that after taking into account the situation with the spread of coronavirus, it will provide the services of its specialized Crisis Communication Team to any non-governmental organization (NGO) that needs them. This is part of the company's long-standing corporate social responsibility program.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. is ready to provide 24/7 consultancy services, crisis advisory and crisis communication guidance to help these organizations to effectively communicate key health and safety messages to the most vulnerable groups.

Effective immediately, M3 Communications Group, Inc.'s team of crisis specialists are available to help NGOs:

To determine what and when to communicate to key audiences;

To share on-time information about changing policies and procedures on events, meetings, travel and best practices;

To ensure consistency of information shared, both in content and tone, in a rapidly-changing situation;

To build confidence among key audiences that the situation is being handled effectively;

To prepare for all types of media inquiries and to provide timely answers;

To maintain personal privacy while supporting organizational and employee health.

Any NGO that would like to take advantage of the professional services of M3 Communications Group, Inc. can contact the company's team at office@m3bg.com.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. is one of the leading PR companies in Bulgaria and an exclusive partner for Bulgaria of the world leader in consulting services Hill + Knowlton Strategies. The company has over 25 years of experience in crisis communications and consultancy, and up to date has supported pro bono hundreds of CSR initiatives, sustainable causes and NGOs.