US Delegation Visited “ContourGlobal Maritza East 3” TPP

Business » ENERGY | March 13, 2020, Friday // 13:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US Delegation Visited “ContourGlobal Maritza East 3” TPP

During the visit the important role of the plant for the energy independence and security was highlighted

Experts from the US Department of Energy, State Department and the US Embassy in Sofia got acquainted with the work of the second largest thermal power plant in the Maritsa East complex – “ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3”.

During the meeting with the management of ContourGlobal and the power plant the important role of the power plant for the energy independence and security was highlighted and the potential implementation of modern technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

ContourGlobal Maritza East 3 owns and operates the first lignite coal-fired thermal power plant in Southeastern Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The plant generates 10% of the electricity in Bulgaria, using local energy sources and thus contributes to guaranteeing the energy security and independence of the country.

Over BGN 1.4 billion has been invested in ensuring the reliable operation of the plant and in environmental protection measures. The shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%).

 

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria