Australian Interior Minister Peter Dutton Tested Positive for COVID-19

Australian Interior Minister Peter Dutton has announced that he has been infected with the new coronavirus, world agencies have reported.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Health Department and was tested for COVID-19. I was informed that the test was positive," the minister said. He added that he was feeling well so far.

Dutton has recently returned to Australia after meetings with senior Trump administration officials about data encryption policy, and measures to combat child exploitation. During the trip he was photographed with senior officials including the US attorney general William Barr and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, The Guardian reported.

There are 156 cases of infection in Australia. Three people died as a result of complications from coronavirus infection.