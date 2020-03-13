Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski: Three children - 4, 7 and 11 Years Old Tested Positive for COVID-19

The age of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria is in a large range - from 4 to 77 years, the chief of crisis staff Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski summarized in the regular morning briefing this morning, in response to a question about how old the newly infected persons are. Today there are no new cases of coronavirus yet. "We have three children - 4, 7 and 11 years old in the hospital. They are not sick, they are contact persons. They have no symptoms. However, they tested positive for the COVID-19. All of the children and the newly infected people who tested positive from yesterday are from the same family from the Montana village of Vasilovtsi, whose relative is the 66-year-old woman who died in Pirogov. The whole family was together at a family celebration. The search for everyone else's contacts continues.