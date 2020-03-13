For the First Time, South Korea has Reported More Cured than Newly Infected

South Korea has reported that there have been more cured than new cases of infection for the first time since the start of the country's coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today reports 110 new cases of infection, which is less than the 114 cases reported yesterday. Thus, the total number of infected persons reached 7,979 and the deaths increased from three to 70 in total. According to widespread data, 177 people recovered, and were discharged from hospitals where they were kept in isolation.

The first case of infection in South Korea was officially confirmed on January 20.

In Europe, the German state of Bavaria is closing all schools, kindergartens and entertainments from Monday until the start of the Catholic Easter holiday beginning on April 6, Reuters reported.

Saar province has also announced that it will temporarily close its schools. Three more German provinces, including the largest North Rhine-Westphalia, are expected to decide today to close schools.

According to Reuters, there are 2,745 cases of new coronavirus infection in Germany. Five people have died.

In Austria, 428 people are infected with the new coronavirus, TASS reported. One person has died so far and four have been cured.

The Estonian government has introduced a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will operate until May 1, 2020, TASS reported.

In the context of the state of emergency, all public meetings are banned and schools are closing their doors and attending remote classes from 16 March. Sanitary checks will be introduced at border points, airports and ports, and when they enter the country, people will fill in a questionnaire stating where they came from and what their route was. Ticket sale for the Tallinn-Stockholm-Tallinn ferry is stopped. Museums and movie theaters are closed until May 1. Libraries remain open, but restrictions are being imposed. Visits to hospitals and prisons as well as social and nursing homes are prohibited.

Czech authorities will require people returning from high-risk countries to self-isolate for 14 days, Reuters reported. So far, the measure has only been applied to returning people from Italy. It will now apply to 15 countries, including neighboring Germany and Austria, as well as Japan, the US and Greece.

There are 117 contagion cases in the Czech Republic, half of them in Prague. A state of emergency was declared yesterday.

The first case of a new coronavirus was registered in Kenya, the world agencies have reported. It is a Kenyan student who returned from the United States via London, according to France Press.

There is an infected person in Gabon who has recently returned from Bordeaux, France. In Ghana, there are two people infected. These are people who have traveled to Turkey and Norway, DPA reported.

There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 15 African countries.

Singapore has announced that it has banned people who have passed through the four most affected European countries in the last 14 days, namely Italy, Spain, France and Germany. As of Monday, they will not be allowed to enter or transit through its international airport, which is an important transport hub in Asia, France reported.

Singapore has already banned travelers from China, Iran and South Korea from entering the country.

There are 187 cases of infection in Singapore. The country has managed to curb the epidemic thanks to drastic measures taken.