Ministry of Education and Science: Students are Released from School Attendance

Society » EDUCATION | March 13, 2020, Friday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ministry of Education and Science: Students are Released from School Attendance www.pixabay.com

The students were released from school attendance at places where no flu vacations were announced, the education ministry said. Whether children go to classrooms is at the discretion of the parents.

This is due to exceptional circumstances with the development of coronavirus morbidity and the prevention of its spread.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Education and Science, schools, students, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria