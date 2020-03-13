Ministry of Education and Science: Students are Released from School Attendance
The students were released from school attendance at places where no flu vacations were announced, the education ministry said. Whether children go to classrooms is at the discretion of the parents.
This is due to exceptional circumstances with the development of coronavirus morbidity and the prevention of its spread.
