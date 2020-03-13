Second Case of Coronavirus in Turkey

Turkish Minister of National Health Fahrettin Koca says a second case of the new type of coronavirus infection has been registered in the republic.

"The tests were carried out last night and unfortunately the fears have been confirmed. We have another case of coronavirus," he wrote on Twitter.

Koca added that his department "is taking the necessary steps to keep the virus spread to a minimum."

However, on Thursday, the minister noted that the coronavirus "is basically a winter infection and if the right measures are taken, the situation will normalize within two months."

The first case of coronavirus in the country was registered on the night of March 10 to March 11. The infected is a Turkish national who has returned from Europe. His condition is considered to be stable, he is under quarantine.