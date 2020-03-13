Prime Minister Boyko Borissov: This is a Bacteriological War

"This is a bacteriological war. At the beginning, everyone underestimated it. Yesterday was like a bomb - with statements from all the leaders in the world. The sense of people and emergency measures are major defeats. No country has implemented any measure more than us, no one has done something that we didn't." This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov from the parliamentary platform during the discussion of the proposal for a state of emergency.

He stressed that the measure was needed mainly because of "undisciplined people who spread the infection".

"Medical staff should be stimulated with budget updates," the Prime Minister said.

