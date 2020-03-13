Bulgaria is in a State of Emergency from Today until April 13

Society | March 13, 2020, Friday // 11:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is in a State of Emergency from Today until April 13 www.pixabay.com

The National Assembly has urgently accepted the government's proposal to introduce a state of emergency in the country due to the spread of the coronavirus. From today until April 13.

The Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and the head of the National Operations Headquarters Professor Mutafchiiski are in the room.

The state of emergency is declared on the basis of Article 84 of the Constitution. According to it, it is valid until the danger has passed and enables the authorities to impose complete bans, including for movement inside and outside the country. The state of emergency allows authorities to close schools, universities, concert halls, private businesses, he explained last night. Clubs and playrooms will be closed./ Novinite.bg

Expect details!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, state of emergency, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria