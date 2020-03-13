Bulgaria is in a State of Emergency from Today until April 13

The National Assembly has urgently accepted the government's proposal to introduce a state of emergency in the country due to the spread of the coronavirus. From today until April 13.

The Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and the head of the National Operations Headquarters Professor Mutafchiiski are in the room.

The state of emergency is declared on the basis of Article 84 of the Constitution. According to it, it is valid until the danger has passed and enables the authorities to impose complete bans, including for movement inside and outside the country. The state of emergency allows authorities to close schools, universities, concert halls, private businesses, he explained last night. Clubs and playrooms will be closed./ Novinite.bg

Expect details!