Weather Forecast: Warm and Sunny

March 13, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Warm and Sunny www.pixabay.com

It will be sunny today.

There will be light wind in the east, mostly from the south. Daytime temperatures will rise further, with highs reaching 19C to 24C, in Sofia around 21C.

Clouds will start to increase in the evening from the northwest. The wind will shift to the northwest and will pick up, bringing cold air. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than average - it will continue to slowly decrease.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

