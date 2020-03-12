23 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 16 New Cases Today

There are already 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Health.

The latest samples tested at the National Reference Laboratory today were the contact samples of the deceased at UMBALSM N. I. Pirogov 'woman proving new coronavirus in 7 persons.

Earlier today, it was reported by the National Operations Headquarters that COVID-19 had been proven in 9 other persons.

In Sofia, a total of 106 samples were tested today at the National Reference Laboratory and the Military Medical Academy, 16 of which are positive.