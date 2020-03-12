9 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Bulgaria

Nine new tests for coronavirus, out of 99 individuals tested have returned positive, General Ventislav Mutafchiiski, head of the National Crisis Staff announced.

They are all from Sofia, with a different history and of different age groups. The persons who have been in contact with them are being sought out.

Before these new coronavirus cases, there were 7 people infected with COVID-19, one of whom died - a 66-year old woman who has undergone heart surgery.