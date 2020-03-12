9 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 12, 2020, Thursday // 18:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 9 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Nine new tests for coronavirus, out of 99 individuals tested have returned positive, General Ventislav Mutafchiiski, head of the National Crisis Staff announced.  

They are all from Sofia, with a different history and of different age groups. The persons who have been in contact with them are being sought out. 

Before these new coronavirus cases, there were 7 people infected with COVID-19, one of whom died - a 66-year old woman who has undergone heart surgery. 

/BNR

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria