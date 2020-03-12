NSI: In 2019, Bulgaria's Exports to EU Increase by 2.9% YoY

In 2019, Bulgarian exports to the EU grew by 2.9% compared to 2018 and amounted to BGN 38,779.5 million. Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and Belgium which accounted for 66.5% of the exports to the EU Member States, the National Statistical Institute (NSI)said on its website.



In December 2019, the exports to the EU dropped by 4.7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 2,548.4 million.



Bulgarian imports from the EU in 2019 increased by 3.1% compared to 2018 and reached BGN 41,143.0 million (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain. In December 2019, the Bulgarian imports from the EU Member States increased by 4.6% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,206.5 million.



In 2019, compared to 2018, the largest growth in imports from the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was reported in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (27.9%) while the most notable fall was observed in the section ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ (16.5%).The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB -import CIF) with the EU in 2019 was negative and added up to BGN 2,363.5 million.