Istanbul-Sofia Express Train Temporarily Suspended over Coronavirus
www.pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The authorities in Turkey are taking a number of precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.
This includes suspending the Istanbul-Sofia express train, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced. Hotel operators are being advised to postpone the official start of the new tourist season until the end of April, BNR reported.
- » Unprecedented! Trump Closed the US Borders for Europeans for 30 Days because of the Coronavirus
- » Lufthansa Canceled 23,000 Flights in the Coming Weeks
- » Wizz Air Cancels Flights to Northern Italy due to the Coronavirus
- » The Louvre in Paris Reopened its Doors for Visitors
- » Lufthansa Decreases its Flights by a Quarter because of the Coronavirus
- » Harry Potter Fans Can now Visit the Hogwarts Museum in London