Istanbul-Sofia Express Train Temporarily Suspended over Coronavirus

March 12, 2020, Thursday
Istanbul-Sofia Express Train Temporarily Suspended over Coronavirus

The authorities in Turkey are taking a number of precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.

This includes suspending the Istanbul-Sofia express train, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced. Hotel operators are being advised to postpone the official start of the new tourist season until the end of April, BNR reported.

