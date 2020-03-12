Two New Patients in Haskovo Suspected to be Infected with Coronavirus

March 12, 2020, Thursday
Two New Patients in Haskovo Suspected to be Infected with Coronavirus

The samples were sent to Stara Zagora

The samples of two new patients at the hospital's infectious ward - Haskovo were taken today, the BTA quoted the Regional Crisis Headquarters.

A 48-year-old woman from the village of Mezek, Svilengrad, who resided in Italy is one of the patients. The other hospitalized person is a 27-year-old man from Dimitrovgrad who has returned from England. Both are in good overall condition, the headquarters said.

Yesterday, a 44-year-old Turkish national was admitted to the infectious ward of a regional hospital with flu-like symptoms, and his sample was also sent for examination this morning.

Tags: Coronavirus, epidemic, COVID-19, haskovo, patients
