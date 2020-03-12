Two New Patients in Haskovo Suspected to be Infected with Coronavirus
The samples were sent to Stara Zagora
The samples of two new patients at the hospital's infectious ward - Haskovo were taken today, the BTA quoted the Regional Crisis Headquarters.
A 48-year-old woman from the village of Mezek, Svilengrad, who resided in Italy is one of the patients. The other hospitalized person is a 27-year-old man from Dimitrovgrad who has returned from England. Both are in good overall condition, the headquarters said.
Yesterday, a 44-year-old Turkish national was admitted to the infectious ward of a regional hospital with flu-like symptoms, and his sample was also sent for examination this morning.
