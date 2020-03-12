Hungary Declares a State of Emergency because of the Coronavirus

Hungary Declares a State of Emergency because of the Coronavirus

The Hungarian government has declared a state of emergency throughout the country because of the new coronavirus. Prime Minister Gergely Gulyаs said the measure was adopted in accordance with a proposal by the Ministry of Interior, MIA reported.

It is forbidden for passengers from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran to enter the country unless they are Hungarian nationals who arrive from these countries. In such a case, they should remain isolated for two weeks.

To this end, border controls with Slovenia and Austria will be reintroduced. All trains, buses and airplanes from these countries will be subject to enhanced measures at the common border, with the planned introduction of full border control between Hungary and Croatia.

