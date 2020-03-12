Recently, the World Health Organization chairman Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 for a pandemic.

"In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.

Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

You can watch a video explaining what happens to your body when you get the coronavirus HERE.