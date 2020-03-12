What Happens to Your Body when you Get the Coronavirus?

Society | March 12, 2020, Thursday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: What Happens to Your Body when you Get the Coronavirus? www.pixabay.com

Recently, the World Health Organization chairman Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 for a pandemic.

"In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.  

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. 

Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

You can watch a video explaining what happens to your body when you get the coronavirus HERE.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, epidemic, WHO, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria