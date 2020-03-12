Beijing: The Peak of the Coronavirus Epidemic has been Overcome
World | March 12, 2020, Thursday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
www,pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The peak of the coronavirus epidemic in China has generally been overcome, said a spokesman for the State Commission on Health.
"Currently, with the exception of Wuhan, no new infections have been reported in all Hubei cities in a week," he said.
Out of Hubei Province, 7 new cases have been reported. 6 of the infected people have recently came back form other countries. The number of patients reduces overall. These data are accepted as evidence that the peak of this wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in China has been overcome.
- » Hungary Declares a State of Emergency because of the Coronavirus
- » New York Postponed the St. Patrick's Day Parade
- » Italy Closes all Stores Except Pharmacies and Supermarkets
- » The US is Considering Closing its Borders to Travellers from Europe
- » WHO Declared the Coronavirus a Pandemic
- » 987 Cases of Infected with COVID-19 and 29 Deaths Confirmed in the US