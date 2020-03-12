Beijing: The Peak of the Coronavirus Epidemic has been Overcome

The peak of the coronavirus epidemic in China has generally been overcome, said a spokesman for the State Commission on Health.

"Currently, with the exception of Wuhan, no new infections have been reported in all Hubei cities in a week," he said.

Out of Hubei Province, 7 new cases have been reported. 6 of the infected people have recently came back form other countries. The number of patients reduces overall. These data are accepted as evidence that the peak of this wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in China has been overcome.

