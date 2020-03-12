New York Postponed the St. Patrick's Day Parade

New York postponed the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, days after other events in US cities were canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported.

"While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts," Cuomo said. "And I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us."

