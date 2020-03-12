New York Postponed the St. Patrick's Day Parade
World | March 12, 2020, Thursday // 10:04| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
New York postponed the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, days after other events in US cities were canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported.
"While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts," Cuomo said. "And I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us."
- » Italy Closes all Stores Except Pharmacies and Supermarkets
- » The US is Considering Closing its Borders to Travellers from Europe
- » WHO Declared the Coronavirus a Pandemic
- » 987 Cases of Infected with COVID-19 and 29 Deaths Confirmed in the US
- » Drastic Measures in Kiev due to the Coronavirus, only 1 Case was Registered in the Country
- » Erdogan: 150,000 Migrants Left for Greece after Turkey Opened its Borders