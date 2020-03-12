Lufthansa Canceled 23,000 Flights in the Coming Weeks

Lufthansa canceled 23,000 flights scheduled between March 29 and April 24. The company statement said the reason was the "circumstances caused by

the spread of the coronavirus ".

The airline said it may also cancel some other flights in the coming weeks.

"In the cancellations, care will be taken to ensure that all destinations on all continents can be reached with a Lufthansa Group airline via the hubs of Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels," it added.

The canceled flights mainly affect Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The airline will contact the affected customers to inform them and offer them alternatives.

 

 

 

