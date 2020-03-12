Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
March 12, 2020, Thursday
It will be mostly sunny today across the country.
Light wind from the west-northwest. It will warm up and maximum temperatures will reach 16C to 21C, in Sofia around 17C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month; it will slightly lower at the end of the day.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
