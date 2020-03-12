Tsvetana Pironkova Returns to the Tennis Court

Former Bulgaria's first rocket Tsvetana Pironkova has announced she is back on the tennis court.

The 32-year-old woman from Plovdiv announced the big news on social networks. Tsveti revealed that she has been actively preparing for three months to be able to play again in tournaments. Very soon, Pironkova will announce the first tournaments she plans to attend.

"Dear All, I would like to share an exciting news with you. For the past 3 months I have been intensively training, in order to compete at a professional level again.

It wasn’t an easy deceison, considering the extend of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account , but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family. I will soon share with you a short schedule of the tournaments that I am planing to play. I would also like to thank everyone who has been supporting me throughout my tennis journey for the past 15 years. It truly means a lot and it is definitely a source of inspiration!" the former native tennis player wrote on her facebook page.

She was the highest ranked Bulgarian tennis player for more than a decade and is also the country's most successful player in the history of the Fed Cup.

