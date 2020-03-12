The Sofia Second City Hospital can be Transformed into an Infectious Diseases Hospital in 72 Hours

In 72 hours, The Sofia second city hospital can be transformed into an infectious diseases hospital because of the coronavirus. he measure will be taken following an order from the Ministry of Health. Patients who are currently there will be relocated to other hospitals as needed.

"Initially, 50 beds can be provided. We create an organization in terms of financing, medical equipment and supplies, so that the hospital can change its purpose if necessary within 72 hours,” Barbalov explained. He also said that all transport operators were instructed to take additional measures to disinfect the vehicles. Wherever possible, citizens should avoid peak hours in public transport and crowded vehicles.

In the meantime, flu vacations for children in the capital are being extended until Friday inclusive. Students in Ruse will return to classrooms on Monday. The classes in Varna will be resumed tomorrow.

