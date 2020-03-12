Italy Closes all Stores Except Pharmacies and Supermarkets

This was announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that Italy will close all stores, with the exception of pharmacies and grocery stores, to limit the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic, AFP and BGNES reported.

"We close stores, bars, pubs and restaurants. Home delivery is allowed, "Conte said in a televised statement.

So far, the virus has killed 827 people in Italy. More than 12,000 people are infected.

