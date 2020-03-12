The US is Considering Closing its Borders to Travellers from Europe
March 12, 2020, Thursday
The measures are in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus
The United States is considering a ban on travellers from Europe in an attempt to delay the spread of the coronavirus, said a senior US official, quoted by AFP and BGNES.
"The question is how to treat Europe as a whole," said Ken Cuccinelli
Acting Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
