The US is Considering Closing its Borders to Travellers from Europe

The measures are in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus

The United States is considering a ban on travellers from Europe in an attempt to delay the spread of the coronavirus, said a senior US official, quoted by AFP and BGNES.

"The question is how to treat Europe as a whole," said Ken Cuccinelli

Acting Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

