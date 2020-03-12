Slovakia Declared a State of Emergency because of the Coronavirus
The decision was announced by Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini
The Slovak government has declared a state of emergency throughout the country, which enters into force at 7.00 am Bulgarian time on March 12, said Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, quoted by BGNES.
"The purpose of the state of emergency is to create the conditions in order for the the necessary measures to be taken and to limit and reduce the effects of the spread of the coronavirus" the government's decision said, which was announced by the prime minister.
As of March 11, Slovakia had registered 10 cases of COVID-19.
- » The Sofia Second City Hospital can be Transformed into an Infectious Diseases Hospital in 72 Hours
- » Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
- » Due to the Coronavirus: Children will Remain Home in Several Bulgarian Districs
- » First Victim of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria’s Crisis Staff Announces New Measures against Coronavirus in the Country
- » WHO: School Closures due to the COVID-19 can have Negative Impacts on Children’s Learning and Wellbeing