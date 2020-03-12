Slovakia Declared a State of Emergency because of the Coronavirus

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini

The Slovak government has declared a state of emergency throughout the country, which enters into force at 7.00 am Bulgarian time on March 12, said Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, quoted by BGNES.

"The purpose of the state of emergency is to create the conditions in order for the the necessary measures to be taken and to limit and reduce the effects of the spread of the coronavirus" the government's decision said, which was announced by the prime minister.

As of March 11, Slovakia had registered 10 cases of COVID-19.

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Slovakia, state of emergency
