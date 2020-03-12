987 Cases of Infected with COVID-19 and 29 Deaths Confirmed in the US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 987 cases of coronavirus (an increase of 291 from previous data) and an increase in deaths from 4 to 29, Reuters reported. 38 states and the Federal District of Columbia are affected. The Congressional building may need to be closed to visitors at some point to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Democratic leader of the House of Representatives Steny Hoyer said.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across the UK has increased to 456 today from 373 yesterday, the health ministry said today. However, the death toll remains six.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Canada has exceeded 100 people, BBC television quoted TASS. Citing sources from the health ministry, the television reported 42 cases in Ontario today, 39 in British Columbia, 14 in Alberta and 7 in Quebec. Only one death has been confirmed so far.