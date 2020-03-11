Due to the Coronavirus: Children will Remain Home in Several Bulgarian Districs

After two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sofia last night, the coronavirus national taskforce will decide whether to continue the school closures in Sofia until second notice, BNT reported.

The children from the two coronavirus affected districts of Pleven and Gabrovo remain on vacation until second notice.

According to the Ministry of Education, the flu vacations will continue until the end of the week in the districts of Plovdiv, Veliko Turnovo and Stara Zagora, as well as in Silistra municipality.

For the rest of the country, pupils return to schools tomorrow, March 12.

