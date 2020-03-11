First Victim of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

A 66-year-old woman who was hospitalized in Sofia in a very serious condition on Tuesday with a positive COVID-19 test, passed away, it was reported.

She had chronic heart problems and previous heart surgery. The patient came to the hospital with severe pneumonia. The spouse of the deceased, who is 74 years old and also tested positive for coronavirus remains in hospital. The two haven’t traveled abroad. A total of 98 people who were in contact with them were tracked down and identified. They are all being examined.

A 7th case of the infection has been reported by the National Headquarters. A 62 year old doctor has tested positive for the disease. She has not contacted patients in Bulgaria. She was last at work on February 22. She then attended medical congresses in England and Spain. She returned a few days ago with flu-like symptoms. The condition of the patient is not serious, it was reported.

A Turkish citizen, who crossed the border illegally and is suspected of being infected with coronavirus was arrested near Svilengrad and taken to hospital, authorities said./ BNR