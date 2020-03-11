Bulgaria’s Crisis Staff Announces New Measures against Coronavirus in the Country

A new set of measures depending on whether an area has seen confirmed cases of COVID-19 or not have been announced by the head of the national crisis staff Ventsislav Mutafchiyski on March 11. The announcement came after an emergency meeting of the Cabinet security council was held, convened by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, BNR reported. As of the morning of March 11, there are already six confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria – two in Gabrovo, two in Pleven and two in the capital Sofia.

In areas without confirmed cases of coronavirus patients:

- with regard to classes in schools and kindergartens, they should be carried out under enhanced hygiene and anti-epidemic measures. Students, children and staff with flu-like symptoms should be released and immediately referred to a GP. Increased vigilance is required.

- with regard to cultural and mass events indoors - they should be limited to the presence of 250 people, ensuring a minimum distance of 1 metre between those present.

- with regard to indoor sporting events - they should be limited to the presence of 250 people who stay at least a metre apart from each other.

Local authorities are allowed to take stricter or less harsh measures but to stick to the basic philosophy of the recommended measures.

In areas with confirmed cases of coronavirus patients:

- with regard to classes in schools and kindergartens - suspension of classes should be applied in specific places only in case there are confirmed cases of coronavirus. In such case, classes should be suspended for a 14-day period.

- it is forbidden to hold mass events, all scientific events are cancelled.

- it is prohibited to visit social services homes, for the elderly, for children.

- with regard to cultural events, measures outlined in the general crisis plan may also be recommended.

- with regard to sporting events, they shall be suspended. If they cannot be postponed or rescheduled, they will be held without an audience.