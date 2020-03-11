Bulgaria’s Crisis Staff Announces New Measures against Coronavirus in the Country
A new set of measures depending on whether an area has seen confirmed cases of COVID-19 or not have been announced by the head of the national crisis staff Ventsislav Mutafchiyski on March 11. The announcement came after an emergency meeting of the Cabinet security council was held, convened by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, BNR reported.
As of the morning of March 11, there are already six confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria – two in Gabrovo, two in Pleven and two in the capital Sofia.
In areas without confirmed cases of coronavirus patients:
- » Results of 44 Suspected Coronavirus Samples Expected in Pleven
- » PM Borissov: The Peak of the Coronavirus will be in September
- » Professor Milan Milanov: The Coronavirus is a Common Flu, it Can be Treated at Home
- » BBC News: Italy - Strange New Reality
- » 2 More Cases of Coronavirus in Sofia - Total of 6 in Bulgaria
- » No New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria