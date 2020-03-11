Drastic Measures in Kiev due to the Coronavirus, only 1 Case was Registered in the Country

Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko announced that schools and universities in the city will be closed from tomorrow until the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Klitschko said mass events such as concerts and conferences are also being restricted in Kiev. The cinemas and entertainment areas in the malls will be closed. So far, one case of coronavirus has been reported in Ukraine.

All schools in Poland will be closed from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced today. Universities, museums and cinemas are also closing, he added. In Poland, there are 26 confirmed cases of the virus. There are no dead.