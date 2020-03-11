Results of 44 Suspected Coronavirus Samples Expected in Pleven

The results of a total of 44 suspected cases are expected to be released in Pleven. 10 of them belong to students who have been on internship at the Pulmonary Hospital.

These are people who have had contact with the two coronavirus infected people in the city, who are already in stable condition. Their treatment continues at the University Hospital. A man with pneumonia is also admitted there. His condition is stable.

"Get used to living with this virus. In the coming months, it will be all around us. Our efforts should be directed at the elderly because they are more vulnerable,” said Angel Kunchev, chief health inspector.

