The Russian Parliament Approved Constitutional Changes Allowing Putin to Run for President

Constitutional changes allowing Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024 sailed through Russia’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday, opening the way for him to potentially stay in power until 2036, Reuters reported.

The changes were approved at a third and final reading by 383 deputies in the 450-seat State Duma. No one voted against, but the 43 deputies of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation abstained. 24 deputies were absent from the hall. Other parliamentary groups have approved a bill to amend the Constitution.

Duma's President Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters today that "the changes being proposed are necessary in view of today's challenges and the needs of society." He said that until the referendum, which Russian citizens must finally decide on the proposed changes, MPs will meet with their constituents in the regions to explain any amendment to them. "