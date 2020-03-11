Professor Milan Milanov: The Coronavirus is a Common Flu, it Can be Treated at Home

"The truth is that I expect an explosion in Sofia because it is the largest city with the largest population. But in the end, the coronavirus is just like the most common flu. The mortality rate is not higher and its treatment is the same as in ordinary flu cases. It can be succesfully treated at home. So I am strongly against panic, he said, adding that the extraordinary government meetings are what creates panic among the people.

Professor Milan Milanov said to bTV that if he had power, he would not allow hospitals such as Pirogov and "St. Anna " University Medical Center to be referred to patients with suspected coronavirus, as both hospitals are multidisciplinary and important for the capital.

