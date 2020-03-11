Top 7 Most Stolen Cars in Bulgaria

According to Eurostat data published in November, for the period 2015-2017, police in the EU have registered an average of 697,000 car thefts a year. This shows a significant decrease of 29% compared to 2008-2010 (when on average 983,000 cars were missing per year). Car theft has been declining in most EU Member States over the last ten years, Eurostat data show.

Fortunately, this time Bulgaria is not at the top of this negative ranking. It ranks 21st. According to the data, 45 cars per 100,000 people were stolen in Bulgaria during that period, which is about 3,200 cars on average per year, compared to the total population of the country. According to the Vip Drift Taxi vbox7 channel these are the most stealed cars in Bulgaria, NOVA TV reported:

7. TOYOTA

6. BMW

5.SKODA

4.PORSCHE

3.VOLKSWAGEN

2.AUDI

1.MERCEDES-BENZ

Eurostat figures also show which EU countries reported the highest rates of auto theft, taking into account not the total number of cars stolen, but the number of thefts per 100,000 inhabitants.Police in the EU recorded on average 697 000 car thefts yearly over the period 2015 to 2017, a 29% reduction compared to the period 2008 to 2010.

Here are the top 10 countries with the highest rate of auto theft in the EU:

1. Luxembourg (328 thefts per 100,000 inhabitants)

2. Greece (269)

3. Italy (257)

4. Sweden (256)

5. France (247)

6. Czech Republic (238)

7. England and Wales (167)

8. Netherlands (146)

9. Belgium (132)

10. Finland (123)

The lowest figures in the EU were observed in Slovakia and Estonia (both 31), Croatia (20), Romania (15) and Denmark (4).