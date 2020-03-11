Billie Eilish's Bad Guy Song is the Best-Selling Digital Single in 2019

The hit "Bad Guy", with which the young American singer Billie Eilish became famous, was announced as the top global single for 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry," Reuters and AFP reported.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said the teenager’s track notched up the equivalent of 19.5 million sales from permanent downloads and video and audio streaming, the federation said in a statement.

Released at the end of March, the song is part from the singer's successful debut album „When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go“

“Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound,” said IFPI chief executive Frances Moore.

“She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world.”