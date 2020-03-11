PM Borissov: The Peak of the Coronavirus will be in September

"It is projected that the peak of the coronavius will be in September." This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers.

"The world is completely unprepared for an epidemic like the coronavirus. Now we think about vaccines, now money is being spent on technology and medicine," the prime minister said.

"If we kill the production, the consequences will be irreversible. We will get through this. We do not have to stock up with food people, there is plenty. The chains are stocked with food for 30 days.", the PM stressed.